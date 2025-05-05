Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Tyler S. Stansbury, the outgoing commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 10th Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), gives a speech at the change of command hosted at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. The ceremony signified a time-honored tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)