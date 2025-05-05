Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs 

    301st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Miller, 301st Fighter Wing financial management comptroller, recites the oath of office administered by Lt. Col. Ryan M. Dekok, 301st Operations Group deputy commander, during Miller’s promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2025. The oath signifies the officer’s continued commitment to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 10:23
    Photo ID: 9020792
    VIRIN: 250503-F-OH720-7076
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 38.46 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt William Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    301FW
    NASJRBFortWorth
    301FighterWing
    301OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download