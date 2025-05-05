Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Miller, 301st Fighter Wing financial management comptroller, recites the oath of office administered by Lt. Col. Ryan M. Dekok, 301st Operations Group deputy commander, during Miller’s promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2025. The oath signifies the officer’s continued commitment to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs)