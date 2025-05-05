Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Airmen, Maj. William M. Miller promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony held May 3, 2025, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.

Lt. Col. Ryan M. Dekok, 301st Operations Group deputy commander, presided over the ceremony. In his opening remarks, Dekok praised Miller’s leadership.

“This is a neat day. Frequently, opportunities like this are missed to pause and celebrate the service of our brothers and sisters,” Dekok said. “Matt is choosing this promotion to Lieutenant Colonel as an opportunity to celebrate with family, friends, and his great team in FM.”

Miller’s career reflects a legacy of military service. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Miller originally set out to become a pilot like his grandfather, a World War II B-17 combat pilot and the first Col. Miller in the family. While pursuing an MBA, he shifted paths and commissioned into the Air Force as a finance officer.

He served seven years on active duty at Pope Air Force Base and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in 2015. He joined the 301st Fighter Wing in 2019 and quickly developed a reputation as a steady and effective leader.

“Major Miller has a reputation at the 301st as a calm, drama-free professional,” Dekok said. “He finds solutions to complex problems and leads others to maximize their potential while developing strong teams.”

During his remarks, Miller credited his promotion to the many people who supported him, including his family, peers, mentors, and especially his wife.

“She’s been there for every step of the way,” Miller said. “I am a better officer, I’m a better boss, and I’m a better dad than I am a husband at times, but you bear that burden. And I’m so appreciative that you hung by me.”

He spoke with pride about the enlisted corps, calling them the backbone and the heart of our Air Force.

“Anything that I’ve done in the last 17 years has been because of the hard work and the dedication that our enlisted troops give us each and every day,” he said.

Closing his remarks, Miller reflected on his ongoing commitment to service and the privilege of wearing the uniform.

“We live in a polarized world where some people would have you believe the stars don’t shine as bright as they used to, but I am here to tell you that that is not true; this country is still great, and it will always be great,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the privilege to serve as an officer under that flag.”

Miller serves as the financial management comptroller for the 301st Fighter Wing, where he oversees budgeting, resource allocation, and fiscal planning in support of the wing’s mission readiness and operational excellence.

