Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Miller, 301st Fighter Wing financial management comptroller, is joined by his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Katie Grace, to pin on his new rank during his promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2025. Family participation is a longstanding military tradition during promotion ceremonies, recognizing their role in the service member’s career journey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs)