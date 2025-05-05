U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Miller, 301st Fighter Wing financial management comptroller, delivers remarks during his promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2025. Miller was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9020790
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-OH720-1397
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|42.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt William Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
No keywords found.