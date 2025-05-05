Major Miller Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Miller, 301st Fighter Wing financial management comptroller, delivers remarks during his promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2025. Miller was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs)