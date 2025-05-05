555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly appointed U.S. Air Force Dedicated Crew Chiefs from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron take the Crew Chief Oath during a DCC Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The Crew Chief Oath stands as both a declaration of the duties entrusted to a crew chief and a recognition of the rights and privileges granted to DCCs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)