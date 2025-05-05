555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron cheer for the newly appointed Dedicated Crew Chiefs during a DCC Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The title of DCC honors a crew chief’s exceptional performance, marking their names on a specific jet that they will work to maintain almost exclusively. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9020281
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-MC941-1044
|Resolution:
|1996x2662
|Size:
|830.47 KB
Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
