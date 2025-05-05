Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron cheer for the newly appointed Dedicated Crew Chiefs during a DCC Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The title of DCC honors a crew chief’s exceptional performance, marking their names on a specific jet that they will work to maintain almost exclusively. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9020281
    VIRIN: 250401-F-MC941-1044
    Resolution: 1996x2662
    Size: 830.47 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    Dedicated Crew Chief
    555th FGS

