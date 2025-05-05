555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan J. Beals, 555th Fighter Squadron commander, provides opening remarks during the Dedicated Crew Chief Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The ceremony allowed 555th Fighter Generation Squadron leadership to formally appoint the titles of “Dedicated Crew Chief", or DCC, and “Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief", or ADCC, upon a select group of individuals. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)