    555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    555th FGS holds 2025 Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant William Bell, 555 Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader, administers the Crew Chief Oath during a DCC Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The Crew Chief Oath stands as both a declaration of the duties entrusted to a crew chief and a recognition of the rights and privileges granted to DCCs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9020282
    VIRIN: 250401-F-MC941-1106
    Resolution: 5344x3645
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Aviano AB
    Dedicated Crew Chief
    555th FGS

