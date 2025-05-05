Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 2 [Image 32 of 34]

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 2

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition complete a Lithuanian army challenge consisting of fire starting, knot tying, memorization and various physical tasks at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9019887
    VIRIN: 250506-Z-OJ073-3022
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.71 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Best Warriors “lay it all out” through wet, muddy first day

    Regional Best Warrior Competition, Fort Indiantown Gap, Portraits, Readiness, Endurance, ARNG

