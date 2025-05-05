Best Warriors “lay it all out” through wet, muddy first day

Photo By Spc. Skylin Simpson | U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Skylin Simpson | U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness during a race consisting of a 2.1 mile kayak and 2.25 mile run in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition tested their physical fitness, marksmanship and mental toughness during multiple events here and in Harrisburg on a rainy and muddy day, May 6, 2025.



Competitors started the day with a Ranger Physical Assessment, consisting of running one mile through rough terrain while holding a sandbag, carrying kettlebells 200 meters, dragging 180 pounds for 200 meters and a two-mile run, one of those while holding a sandbag.



The top finisher in the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year category was Sgt. Miles Crawford, a human intelligence collector with the Maryland National Guard, with a time of 40 minutes, 18 seconds.



The top finisher in the Soldier of the Year category was Spc. Robert Ruiz-Rhoades, an intelligence analyst with the Pennsylvania National Guard, with a time of 42:16.



“I knew I had some people right behind me, so that was motivating me,” Crawford said. “There are a lot of really strong guys here so I knew I had to lay it all out there.”



The competitors were then driven to the West Fairview Boat Launch near Harrisburg where they began the kayaking event. With the Harrisburg skyline as a backdrop, they kayaked 2.1 miles down the Susquehanna River to City Island where they then began a 2.25-mile run across the Walnut Street Bridge and along Front Street.



Crawford was the top finisher in that event as well for the NCO of the Year category, with a time of 37:38. The winner of that event for the Soldier of the Year category was Spc. Max Hershey, a UH-60 helicopter repairer with the Delaware National Guard, with a time of 37:04.



They then executed various marksmanship challenges with traditional weapons at the Harrisburg Hunters’ and Anglers’ Association. The competitors earned their scores based on their cumulative performance in the event, which included muzzleloader, shotgun, hatchet and archery.



The top finishers in the NCO of the Year category were Crawford and Staff Sgt. Ivo Garner, an infantryman with the Virginia National Guard, who tied for first place. The Soldier of the Year category featured a tie for first place also, between Ruiz-Rhoades and Hershey.



The competitors then moved back to Fort Indiantown Gap for the day’s final event, a challenge led by soldiers with the Lithuanian armed forces. The challenge included two separate events.



One event was a physical and mental challenge, which tested the competitors’ attention to detail. In that event, competitors had to carry two water cans 100 meters, memorize numbers and military items laid on a table and tie certain knots. In the other event, competitors also had to carry two water cans 100 meters, shoot an azimuth to find an ammo can consisting of survival items and then build a fire with the items in the ammo can.



The West Virginia National Guard swept the Lithuania challenge with Staff Sgt. Andrew Bajusz, a field artillery cannon crewmember, taking the NCO of the Year top spot and Sgt. Dominic Starry, an ammunition specialist, taking the Soldier of the Year category.



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners since 1993 as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.



Spectators from the competitors’ home states, including some family members, were on hand to support and cheer for their Soldiers.



“We’re proud of his continual sacrifice and his commitment to duty. He’s doing physical training throughout the week, working on his mental fitness and doing everything he can to prepare for things like this,” said Garner’s sister, Ivy. “If he continues to draw on the Lord, he is in good hands.”



Region II competitors come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards. They were the winners of their respective state-level Best Warrior Competitions. These Soldiers will continue with more challenges over the next three days testing their physical fitness, marksmanship and other essential Soldier skills.



Winners from this competition will represent National Guard Region II at the National Best Warrior Competition in July.