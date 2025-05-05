Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition complete a Lithuanian army challenge consisting of fire starting, knot tying, memorization and various physical tasks at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)