U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition complete a Lithuanian army challenge consisting of fire starting, knot tying, memorization and various physical tasks at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9019877
|VIRIN:
|250506-Z-OJ073-2802
|Resolution:
|4073x6109
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 2 [Image 34 of 34], by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.