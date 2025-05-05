NEWEST COMMISSIONED OFFICER TOOK PATH FROM WEST AFRICA TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Juliana Nkafu speaks to a group of officer candidates as her nephew, 13-month-old James Akemanji Nkengayi, also takes the stage at her commissioning ceremony. Nkafu commissioned as an Illinois Army National Guard and U.S. Army second lieutenant during her April 26 ceremony at the headquarters of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Nkafu, who immigrated to the United States from Cameroon in 2017, is branching as a cyber officer.