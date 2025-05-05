NEWEST COMMISSIONED OFFICER TOOK PATH FROM WEST AFRICA TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juliana Nkafu accepts the cyber branch crest from Lt. Col. Jaime Marlock, the Illinois Army National Guard’s information technology and cyber branch chief, after Nkafu commissioned as a Illinois Army National Guard and U.S. Army second lieutenant during her April 26 commissioning ceremony at the headquarters of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Nkafu, who immigrated to the United States from Cameroon in 2017 is branching as a cyber officer.