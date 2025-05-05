NEWEST COMMISSIONED OFFICER TOOK PATH FROM WEST AFRICA TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anastasia Asong with her niece, 2nd Lt. Juliana Nkafu, and Euchinie Amindeh pose for a photo after her pinning. Nkafu commissioned as an Illinois Army National Guard and U.S. Army second lieutenant during her April 26 commissioning ceremony at the headquarters of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Nkafu, who immigrated to the United States from Cameroon in 2017 is branching as a cyber officer.