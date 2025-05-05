Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWEST COMMISSIONED OFFICER TOOK PATH FROM WEST AFRICA TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP [Image 1 of 10]

    NEWEST COMMISSIONED OFFICER TOOK PATH FROM WEST AFRICA TO ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Juliana Nkafu takes the Oath of Office and commissions as a Illinois Army National Guard and U.S. Army second lieutenant during her April 26 commissioning ceremony at the headquarters of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Nkafu, who immigrated to the United States from Cameroon in 2017 is branching as a cyber officer.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:23
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, US
