    Paratrooper Receives Soldier's Medal [Image 3 of 3]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Prim Hibbard 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Sgt. Brian Lieberman, a Paratrooper assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, wait for the start of a Soldier's Medal ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. Sgt. Lieberman was awarded the medal for taking decisive action to save a life during an active shooter incident at his apartment complex. The Soldier's Medal recognizes individual acts of heroism on behalf of fellow Soldiers or civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper Receives Soldier's Medal [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Prim Hibbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Soldier's Medal

