82nd Airborne Division Medic Receives Soldier's Medal

Sgt. Brian Lieberman, a Paratrooper assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, receives the Soldier's Medal from Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. Sgt. Lieberman was awarded the medal for taking decisive action to save a life during an active shooter incident at his apartment complex. The Soldier's Medal recognizes individual acts of heroism on behalf of fellow Soldiers or civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — U.S. Army Sgt. Brian Lieberman, assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, received the Soldier’s Medal during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2025, for his heroic actions in an extraordinary display of courage in the face of danger.



On June 5, 2023, then-Spc. Lieberman was at home with his roommates when he heard gunshots outside. Without hesitation, he secured his legally owned firearm and rushed to identify the assailant. With complete disregard for his own safety, Lieberman engaged the shooter, compelling them to flee the scene and ensuring the safety of those around him.



The New York-native explained after hearing the gunshots he ran outside and identified himself as an Army combat medic, it was then that another resident pointed him to an injured victim.



“I went into fight or flight,” said Lieberman in an interview prior to the ceremony. “I reverted back to everything the Army taught me.”



While rendering aid to the victim, the assailant drove past again and opened fire once more, Lieberman explained. “I threw myself over the girl, almost used myself as a shield to her so she wouldn’t get shot again. I pulled out my weapon and returned fire, then continued to treat the victim.”



Lieberman said he used a plastic grocery bag as an improvised chest seal until his roommate arrived with medical supplies. “She was shot in the lower back, so her breathing was affected. I was trying to seal that off.”



Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, compared Lieberman’s actions to Pfc. Manley Merrill, a WWII combat medic assigned to 307th Medical Company, 82nd Airborne Division, who received the Silver Star for evacuating casualties from an aid station through heavy enemy fire with complete disregard for his own personal safety.



“Without a doubt our Airborne medics move to the sound of gunfire to save lives,” said Schuerger. “Of course he moved to the sound of gun fire, of course he administered aid, of course he saved somebody’s life.”

Schuerger said Lieberman didn’t respond like the normal, average person. He responded like an 82nd Airborne Division medic.



The Soldier’s Medal was established by Act of Congress, July 2, 1926, after the war department declared a need to recognize distinguished individual acts of heroism not involving actual contact with any enemy. It is one of the Army’s most distinguished awards for heroic actions on behalf of fellow Soldiers or Civilians.



Lieberman said the experience has become something he uses to train the next generation of medics.



“I always tell my junior medics to never lose their passion for the craft of medicine. That way no matter where they are, no matter what they’re doing, they can always be there for someone on their worse day."