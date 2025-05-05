Paratrooper Receives Soldier's Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Brian Lieberman, a Paratrooper assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, smiles after receiving the Soldier's Medal during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2025. Sgt. Lieberman was awarded the medal for taking decisive action to save a life during an active shooter incident at his apartment complex. The Soldier's Medal recognizes individual acts of heroism on behalf of fellow Soldiers or civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard)