    U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 visits DLA Distribution [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 visits DLA Distribution

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Tim Kosky, modernization program manager, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, talks to Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Headquarters Department of the Army, during a tour of the 1.7 million square foot Eastern Distribution Center, where Hoyle was updated on the command's modernization efforts as they prepare to implement Warehouse Management System later this year during a visit to DLA Distribution headquarters April 22.
    (DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9018161
    VIRIN: 250422-D-FV109-2015
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    DLA Distribution hosts Army logistics leader for partnerships, modernization update

    logistics
    modernization
    DLA Distribution
    DLA Distribution Susquehanna

