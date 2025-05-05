Tim Kosky, modernization program manager, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, talks to Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Headquarters Department of the Army, during a tour of the 1.7 million square foot Eastern Distribution Center, where Hoyle was updated on the command's modernization efforts as they prepare to implement Warehouse Management System later this year during a visit to DLA Distribution headquarters April 22.
(DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9018164
|VIRIN:
|250422-D-FV109-2042
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 visits DLA Distribution [Image 6 of 6], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Distribution hosts Army logistics leader for partnerships, modernization update
No keywords found.