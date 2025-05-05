U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 visits DLA Distribution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tim Kosky, modernization program manager, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, talks to Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Headquarters Department of the Army, during a tour of the 1.7 million square foot Eastern Distribution Center, where Hoyle was updated on the command's modernization efforts as they prepare to implement Warehouse Management System later this year during a visit to DLA Distribution headquarters April 22.

(DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released)