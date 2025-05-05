Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution hosts Army logistics leader for partnerships, modernization update

    U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 visits DLA Distribution

    NEW CUMBERLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Story by Thomas Zimmerman 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – To gain a firsthand understanding of the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution's support to the Army and explore opportunities for increased collaboration, Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Headquarters Department of the Army, visited the agency's headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, April 22.
    Hoyle's discussions with DLA Distribution leadership covered key command priorities such as network optimization, modernization efforts, risk management strategies, and the ongoing implementation of the Warehouse Management System. The briefing also addressed the command's collaboration with the Army on storage, suspended stock management and cost-reduction initiatives.
    The visit also included an in-depth tour of the Eastern Distribution Center, the Defense Department's largest warehouse, where Hoyle and her team witnessed firsthand the implementation of advanced technologies like robotic arms, Automated Guided Vehicles, and a "goods-to-person" system designed to boost efficiency and throughput. The EDC is undergoing a significant modernization effort, transforming from a traditional warehouse into a state-of-the-art fulfillment center.
    “These initiatives show that we are thinking, acting and operating differently in an ever-evolving environment,” said Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution. “Hosting Lt. Gen. Hoyle provided us the opportunity to showcase not only the progress we’ve made, but where we are going. These efforts are about more than just new technology, they’re about transforming how we support the warfighter with greater speed, precision and reliability.”

