Day in the Life: 100th Civil Engineer Operations Facilities Power-production

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, inspects a generator as the ignition starts at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 2, 2025. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team helped with the generator’s upkeep during a Day in the Life immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 06:51
|Photo ID:
|9017238
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-WG663-1390
|Resolution:
|5113x3758
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
