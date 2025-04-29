Day in the Life: 100th Civil Engineer Operations Facilities Power-production

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, inspects a generator as the ignition starts at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 2, 2025. The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team helped with the generator’s upkeep during a Day in the Life immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)