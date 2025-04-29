Day in the Life: 100th Civil Engineer Operations Facilities Power-production

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th ARW command chief, watch Airmen prepare a generator for maintenance during a Day in the Life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 2, 2025. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron showed base leadership how to change oil, coolant and fuel filters on the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)