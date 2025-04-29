Day in the Life: 100th Civil Engineer Operations Facilities Power-production

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, watches Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, as she pours oil into a generator reservoir at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 2, 2025. The 100th ARW command team joined the power production Airmen for the generator upkeep during a Day in the Life immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)