Day in the Life: 100th Civil Engineer Operations Facilities Power-production

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, assists Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander, pour coolant into a P88-34 FG Wilson generator at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 2, 2025. The 100th ARW command team changed oil, replaced coolant and installed new fuel filters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)