    Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji [Image 4 of 5]

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji

    SUVA, FIJI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250505-N-WM182-1110 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), greets Republic of Fiji Navy Ens. Atunaisa Tabuyadrena, and U.S. Embassy to Fiji Deputy Chief of Mission John Degory during a welcome ceremony for Blue Ridge's arrival in Suva, Fiji for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:04
    Photo ID: 9016753
    VIRIN: 250505-N-WM182-1110
    Resolution: 4361x3115
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SUVA, FJ
