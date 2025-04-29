Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250505-N-WM182-1110 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), greets Republic of Fiji Navy Ens. Atunaisa Tabuyadrena, and U.S. Embassy to Fiji Deputy Chief of Mission John Degory during a welcome ceremony for Blue Ridge's arrival in Suva, Fiji for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)