250505-N-WM182-1075 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) Republic of Fiji Navy Band members perform during a welcome ceremony for the arrival of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 00:04
|Photo ID:
|9016752
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-WM182-1075
|Resolution:
|5247x3748
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.