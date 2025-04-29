Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250505-N-WM182-1124 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Victor Murkowski, a public affairs officer assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan and embarked on the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks to Fijian media during a welcome ceremony for Blue Ridge's arrival in Suva, Fiji during a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)