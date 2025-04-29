Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji [Image 1 of 5]

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji

    SUVA, FIJI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250505-N-WM182-1054 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) Republic of Fiji Navy Band members perform during a welcome ceremony for the arrival of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

