Blue Ridge Arrives in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250505-N-WM182-1054 SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) Republic of Fiji Navy Band members perform during a welcome ceremony for the arrival of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 5, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)