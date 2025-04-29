8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, Eighth Air Force command chief, looks at a GBU-54 bomb during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The visit highlighted the operational impact of the Bomber Task Force mission and reinforced the commitment to theater security and deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)