    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW [Image 4 of 4]

    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, Eighth Air Force command chief, looks at a GBU-54 bomb during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The visit highlighted the operational impact of the Bomber Task Force mission and reinforced the commitment to theater security and deterrence objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

