    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW [Image 2 of 4]

    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, center, Eighth Air Force commander, views the flightline during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Leaders engaged directly with Airmen to better understand Bomber Task Force operations and enhance integration with regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    This work, 8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

