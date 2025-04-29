8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, center, Eighth Air Force commander, views the flightline during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Leaders engaged directly with Airmen to better understand Bomber Task Force operations and enhance integration with regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|04.30.2025
|05.05.2025 20:57
|9016514
|250501-F-OS908-1025
|3594x3163
|1.78 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
