Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Leadership from the 35th Fighter Wing, Eighth Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The trip emphasized the role of forward operations in demonstrating U.S. commitment to its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:57
    Photo ID: 9016525
    VIRIN: 250501-F-NU460-1208
    Resolution: 7867x5245
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW
    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW
    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW
    8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download