8 AF leadership meets with JASDF, visits 35 FW

Leadership from the 35th Fighter Wing, Eighth Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The trip emphasized the role of forward operations in demonstrating U.S. commitment to its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)