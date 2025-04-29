88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Gun, Aircraft, Unit (GAU) 21 is fired at simulated targets at the Nevada Test and Training Range, during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The GAU-21 is a .50 caliber machine gun with a 950-1,100 round fire rate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)