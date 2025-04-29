Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A Gun, Aircraft, Unit (GAU) 21 is fired at simulated targets at the Nevada Test and Training Range, during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The GAU-21 is a .50 caliber machine gun with a 950-1,100 round fire rate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 19:05
    Photo ID: 9016350
    VIRIN: 250429-F-XX992-2658
    Resolution: 5636x3750
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR
    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detachment 1
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    Special Missions Aviator
    88th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    413th Flight Test Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download