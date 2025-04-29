A Gun, Aircraft, Unit (GAU) 21 is fired at simulated targets at the Nevada Test and Training Range, during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The GAU-21 is a .50 caliber machine gun with a 950-1,100 round fire rate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9016350
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-XX992-2658
|Resolution:
|5636x3750
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.