88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Curtis, a special missions aviator assigned to Detachment 1, 413th Flight Test Squadron, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, during an operational test and training mission at the Nevada Test and Training Range, April 29, 2025. The HH-60W comes with integrated mission systems that improve situational awareness for aircrews conducting combat search and rescue missions in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)