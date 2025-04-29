88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The mission included maintaining proficiency in emergency procedures and gunnery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)