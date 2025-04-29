Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR [Image 15 of 16]

    88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

    NELLIS AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Curtis, a special missions aviator assigned to Detachment 1, 413th Flight Test Squadron, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The mission included maintaining proficiency in emergency procedures and gunnery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

