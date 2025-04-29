88th TES conducts test, training over NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Curtis, a special missions aviator assigned to Detachment 1, 413th Flight Test Squadron, looks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, during an operational test and training mission, April 29, 2025. The mission included maintaining proficiency in emergency procedures and gunnery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)