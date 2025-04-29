Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash

250505-N-CO542-1271
Sailors transport metal shelves off of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9016148
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-CO542-1271
|Resolution:
|5160x3440
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
