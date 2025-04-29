Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250505-N-CO542-1041



Damage Controlman Seaman Zaire Boon, from Tallahassee, Florida, fills an oxygen tank in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)