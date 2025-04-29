Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250505-N-CO542-1041

    Damage Controlman Seaman Zaire Boon, from Tallahassee, Florida, fills an oxygen tank in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 17:49
    Photo ID: 9016144
    VIRIN: 250505-N-CO542-1041
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

