Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash

250505-N-CO542-1268



Sailors transport metal shelves off of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)