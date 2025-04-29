50505-N-CO542-1095
Quartermaster Seaman Nhyheem Wilson, from Philadelphia, left, and Retail Specialist Seaman Apprentice Navjot Singh, from Dayton, Ohio, carry trash off of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9016147
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-CO542-1095
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash [Image 6 of 6], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.