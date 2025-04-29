Tripoli Sailors Offload Trash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

50505-N-CO542-1095



Quartermaster Seaman Nhyheem Wilson, from Philadelphia, left, and Retail Specialist Seaman Apprentice Navjot Singh, from Dayton, Ohio, carry trash off of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)