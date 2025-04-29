Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OREGON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WELCOME VETERANS HOME FROM HONOR FLIGHT [Image 3 of 3]

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Pete Pringle, a leader with Honor Flight of Oregon, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Jase Deemer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Readiness NCO, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, at the Medford Airport, Medford, Ore., May 4, 2025. Sgt. 1st Class Deemer coordinated the Oregon Army National Guard support for the veteran welcome event, which honored veterans returning from visiting military memorials in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

