OREGON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WELCOME VETERANS HOME FROM HONOR FLIGHT

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment stand in formation alongside Patriot Guard Riders to create a welcome corridor for veterans returning from Honor Flight of Oregon at the Medford Airport, Medford, Ore., May 4, 2025. The four-day trip allowed veterans to visit war memorials in the nation's capital, showing them the nation's gratitude for their service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)