    OREGON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WELCOME VETERANS HOME FROM HONOR FLIGHT [Image 1 of 3]

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Vietnam veteran renders a salute from his wheelchair as he passes through the honor corridor at the Medford Airport, Medford, Ore., May 4, 2025. Oregon Army National Guard soldiers and Patriot Guard Riders formed the corridor to welcome veterans returning from an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., where they visited military memorials honoring their service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:17
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US
    Honor Flight
    Veterans
    Community Relations
    Oregon National Guard
    Military Honors

