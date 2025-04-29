OREGON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WELCOME VETERANS HOME FROM HONOR FLIGHT

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Vietnam veteran renders a salute from his wheelchair as he passes through the honor...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | A Vietnam veteran renders a salute from his wheelchair as he passes through the honor corridor at the Medford Airport, Medford, Ore., May 4, 2025. Oregon Army National Guard soldiers and Patriot Guard Riders formed the corridor to welcome veterans returning from an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., where they visited military memorials honoring their service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MEDFORD, Ore. – Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment formed up at the Medford Airport on Sunday, May 4, 2025, to welcome home veterans returning from an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.



The Honor Flight program takes World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to visit military memorials in the nation's capital at no cost to the veterans.



The returning veterans, who participated in a four-day trip organized by Honor Flight of Oregon, were greeted by uniformed National Guard members, family, friends and community supporters.



"We take veterans to D.C. to visit all their service memorials and show them that the nation is very grateful for their service," said Pete Pringle, a leader with Honor Flight of Oregon. "Seeing the change in their faces after receiving welcomes, hugs, and thanks makes this mission worthwhile."



Honor Flight of Oregon serves veterans from six southwestern Oregon counties: Coos, Curry, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, and Klamath. The organization operates entirely on donations and sponsorships.



Lt. Col. Heather Robinson, 1-186 Infantry Rear Detachment Commander, said the battalion was honored to participate in the welcome ceremony.



"Our soldiers recognize the importance of honoring those who served before us," Robinson said. "As the current generation of Oregon's citizen-soldiers, we're proud to carry on their legacy of service."



The welcome ceremony was part of a busy weekend for the battalion, which also hosted a "Guard for a Day" Open House at the Medford Armory on Saturday where community members experienced military equipment and capabilities firsthand.



The 1-186 Infantry Battalion currently has soldiers deployed to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as part of the Multinational Force and Observers mission supervising the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace.



For more information about Honor Flight of Oregon, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HonorFlightofOregon/.