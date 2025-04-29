Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Pick Up Day [Image 5 of 11]

    Bravo Company Pick Up Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Hongnhung Nguyen, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to her platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 10:41
    Photo ID: 9014879
    VIRIN: 250502-M-WH433-1114
    Resolution: 5246x3497
    Size: 939.04 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Pick Up Day [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Black Friday
    Fear
    Campaign Cover
    Senior Drill Instructor Speech
    Drill Instructor Creed

