Bravo Company Pick Up Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Drill instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recite the drill instructor creed to U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Emily Johnson, a series commander with Bravo Company, during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)