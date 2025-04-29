Bravo Company Pick Up Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Hongnhung Nguyen, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to her platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)