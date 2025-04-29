Bravo Company Pick Up Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Cindy Wallace, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, counts the recruits in her platoon on pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)